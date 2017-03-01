RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Icahn Enterprises LP:
* Icahn Enterprises LP announces hiring of Dr. Richard C. Mulligan
* Icahn Enterprises LP - Richard Mulligan is currently Mallinckrodt professor of genetics, emeritus, at Harvard Medical School Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: