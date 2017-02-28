BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing
Feb 28 Icahn Enterprises Lp:
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces results of rights offering
* Icahn Enterprises -holders of depositary units, as of close of business on February 6, 2017, received 0.07718 rights for each depositary unit held as of such date
* Icahn Enterprises Lp says each whole right entitled holder to acquire one newly issued depositary unit at a subscription price of $53.71 per unit
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing