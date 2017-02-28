Feb 28 Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces results of rights offering

* Icahn Enterprises -holders of depositary units, as of close of business on February 6, 2017, received 0.07718 rights for each depositary unit held as of such date

* Icahn Enterprises Lp says each whole right entitled holder to acquire one newly issued depositary unit at a subscription price of $53.71 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: