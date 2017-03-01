RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Icahn Enterprises LP:
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $4.0 billion
* Qtrly net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises of $1.42 per depositary unit
* For Q4 2016 indicative net asset value increased by $1.4 billion to $5.6 billion compared to $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2016
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt