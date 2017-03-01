BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Icahn Enterprises Lp:
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Icahn Enterprises Lp - sale does not include former Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino in Atlantic City, which IEP continues to own and market for sale
* Icahn Enterprises Lp - agreement to sell former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort to a group of investors led by Hard Rock International
* Sale is subject to customary closing conditions but is not subject to any financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year