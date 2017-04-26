BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd :
* US$2 billion medium term notes issued by co's singapore branch were listed on singapore exchange
* Notes include us$550 million floating rate medium term notes due 2020 & us$1.45 billion floating rate medium term notes due 2022 Source text : (bit.ly/2q6PL24) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.