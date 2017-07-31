BRIEF-ICC Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.07

July 31 (Reuters) - ICC Holdings Inc

* ICC Holdings, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter and six month results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* ICC Holdings Inc - direct premiums written grew by $20,000, or 0.1%, to $13.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2017

* ICC Holdings Inc says, "plans continue for expansion into michigan in early 2018"

* ICC Holdings Inc - GAAP combined ratio was 108.2% in Q2 compared to 96.5% in same period of 2016

* ICC Holdings Inc qtrly net premiums earned $10.7 million versus $10.6 million