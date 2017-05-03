BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 ICC Holdings Inc:
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
* ICC Holdings Inc - direct premiums written grew by 4.2 pct, to $12.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 from $12.1 million for same period of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2pXE1PJ Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.