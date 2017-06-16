U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 Icc International Pcl
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states