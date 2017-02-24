BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
Feb 24 Icc International Pcl
* Fy net profit 936.3 million baht versus 703.2 million baht
* Fy revenue from sale of goods 12.62 billion baht versus 12.34 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
* Says it starts the clinical trial for a Phase I clinical study of OTS167 in patients with breast cancer including Triple-Negative Breast Cancer