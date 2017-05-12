BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 ICC International Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 173.2 million baht versus 121.1 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)