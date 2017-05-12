May 12 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price

* ICE Futures U.S.- The 5 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Monday, May 15, 2017 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)