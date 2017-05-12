BRIEF-Krungthai Card appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman
* Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price
* ICE Futures U.S.- The 5 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Monday, May 15, 2017 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)
* Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 China's Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to 256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.