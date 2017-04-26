BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it will purchase the trusted beneficial rights of three office properties for 3,100 million yen, 2,300 million yen and 1,680 million yen, respectively
* Effective date May 10
* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of four other properties for 990 million yen, 616 million yen, 1,034 million yen and 1,850 million yen, respectively
* Effective date April 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uQpYL6
