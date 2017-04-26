BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Ichigo Inc :
* Says it invests 2,795 million yen to set up a wholly owned SPC on April 26
* And the SPC acquires three serviced apartments on April 26
* Says contribution amount invested by co is used to fund properties acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oW4r5c

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.