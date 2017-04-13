UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Ichor Holdings Ltd:
* Files for stock offering of up to $100 million
* Ichor Holdings Ltd says the ordinary shares are being offered by selling shareholders and co will not receive any proceeds from the sale Source text - bit.ly/2p1yoj1 Further company coverage:
