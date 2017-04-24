BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Ichor Holdings Ltd:
April 24 Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* Says selling shareholders to offer 4.5 million of co's ordinary shares - sec filing
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results