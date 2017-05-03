BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* ICICI Bank Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 22.04 billion rupees
* March quarter interest earned 135.69 billion rupees versus 134.82 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 28.98 billion rupees versus 33.26 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.50/share
* March quarter gross NPA 7.89 percent versus 7.20 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 4.89 percent versus 3.96 percent previous quarter
* Says recommended dividend of INR 100/preference share
* Says recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:10 Source text: (bit.ly/2qrvi8o) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17