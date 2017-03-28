March 28 ICICI Bank Ltd:

* ICICI Bank partners with Truecaller to launch a UPI based mobile payment service Source text:

ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets today announced its partnership with Truecaller, a leading Swedish communication company and India's third most used app to power a new UPI based mobile payment service. Christened 'Truecaller Pay', it will allow millions of users of the app in the country to instantly create a UPI id, send money to any UPI id or a mobile number registered with the BHIM app. It will also enable users to recharge their mobile number from within the Truecaller app itself.

