April 12 ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICI Bank spokesperson said: "Some erroneous media reports have appeared that ICICI Bank has acquired 1.09% stake in Karnataka Bank. We would like to clarify that almost all of these shares are held by the Bank on behalf of its equity broker clients as a security for our exchange clearing and settlement business."