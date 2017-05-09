UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 9 ICICI Bank Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 25 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2qWfPdB Further company coverage:
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $270 million fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)