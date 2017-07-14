FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICICI Lombard General Insurance files for IPO
July 14, 2017 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-ICICI Lombard General Insurance files for IPO

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited :

* ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited files for IPO

* Says IPO to comprise of an offer for sale of up to 31.8 million shares by ICICI Bank Limited

* Says IPO to also include sale of up to 54.5 million shares by FAL Corporation

* Has received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for listing of the equity shares

* CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial Institutional Securities are book running lead managers to IPO

* Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings are global coordinators and bookrunning lead managers Source text (bit.ly/2taG9Wm)

