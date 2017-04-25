April 25 Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

* March quarter net profit 4.08 billion rupees versus profit 4.03 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter net premium income 75.26 billion rupees versus 63.43 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share

