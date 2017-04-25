BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
* March quarter net profit 4.08 billion rupees versus profit 4.03 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net premium income 75.26 billion rupees versus 63.43 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share
* All figures are consolidated Source text - (bit.ly/2oI1akU) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17