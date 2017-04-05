April 5 Ico Group Ltd -:

* Change Of Executive Director, Chairman Of The Board, Authorized Representative, Process Agent And Member Of The Nomination Committee

* Pang yick him ("mr. pang") has been appointed as an executive director

* Lee cheong yuen, chief executive officer and executive director, is appointed as chairman of board

* Yong man kin has tendered his resignation as executive director and chairman of board

Source text (bit.ly/2nXIVbP)

Further company coverage: