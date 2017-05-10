May 10 Iconix Brand Group Inc:
* Iconix brand group announces sale of peanuts and
strawberry shortcake brands
* Iconix Brand Group Inc- deal for for $345 million in cash,
* Iconix Brand Group - intends to use net proceeds from
transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down
approximately $362 million of debt
* Expects elimination of earnings from entertainment segment
to be offset by interest savings from reduction of debt
