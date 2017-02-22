Feb 22 Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the fourth quarter & full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.58

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $350 million to $365 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iconix Brand -for Q4 of 2016, licensing revenue was approximately $87.1 million, an 8 percent decline as compared to $94.7 million in prior year quarter

* Iconix Brand Group Inc says in Q4 of 2016 there was a slight positive impact from foreign currency exchange rates primarily related to yen

* GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 of 2016 reflects a loss of approximately $5.30

* Expects to generate free cash flow in 2017 of approximately $105 million to $125 million

* Iconix brand group - in Q4 2016, to recognize non-cash impairment charge which is currently estimated by management to be approximately $443 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))