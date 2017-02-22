BRIEF-Barrick reports union action at veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
Feb 22 Iconix Brand Group Inc:
* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the fourth quarter & full year 2016
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.85
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.58
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $350 million to $365 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iconix Brand -for Q4 of 2016, licensing revenue was approximately $87.1 million, an 8 percent decline as compared to $94.7 million in prior year quarter
* Iconix Brand Group Inc says in Q4 of 2016 there was a slight positive impact from foreign currency exchange rates primarily related to yen
* GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 of 2016 reflects a loss of approximately $5.30
* Expects to generate free cash flow in 2017 of approximately $105 million to $125 million
* Iconix brand group - in Q4 2016, to recognize non-cash impairment charge which is currently estimated by management to be approximately $443 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
