May 10 Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Iconix brand group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $235 million to $245 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.85

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.29 to $0.44

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Iconix brand group inc - maintains fy non-gaap eps and free cash flow guidance

* Iconix brand group inc - reports q1 2017 comparable revenue down 11%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iconix brand - in 2017, expects to realize $28 million or $0.51 of earnings per diluted share of tax savings related to amortization of some assets

* Iconix brand group inc - for q1 of 2017, licensing revenue was $58.7 million, a 13% decline as compared to $67.7 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: