BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Icraft Co Ltd :
* Says it received U.S. patent on Feb. 14, for implement for a genuine certification, a genuine certification system
* Patent number is 14/851,034
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pKnbwp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.