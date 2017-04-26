April 26 ICT Group NV:

* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations 2.8 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* We reiterate that we expect a further growth in both revenue and profitability for full year 2017 versus 2016

* Q1 revenue 25.6 million euros versus 21.1 million euros year ago

* Expects further growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2017 compared to 2016

* Expects its capital expenditures and research & development expenditures for 2017 to grow in line with the increased scale of the company

* To continue to focus on the further leveraging of the strategic platform it has successfully built over the past years, aimed at organic growth combined with acquisitions

* Goal of the acquisition strategy to achieve strong positions in each of ICT's three main themes