BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 18 ICU Medical Inc-
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing
* ICU Medical- subpoena calls for production of documents regarding manufacturing, selling, pricing of intravenous solutions sold by co
* ICU Medical Inc - grand jury subpoena received in connection with an investigation by u.s. Department of justice, antitrust division
* ICU Medical - subpoena also calls for production of communications with competitors regarding intravenous solutions
* ICU Medical - subpoena received in connection with hospira infusion systems business that icu medical, inc. Acquired in feb 2017 from pfizer, inc. Source text: (bit.ly/2pz2sj9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.