March 20 Avis Budget Group Inc
* I.D. Systems- co, Avis Budget Group executed purchase
agreement for deployment of i.d. Systems' proprietary wireless
rental fleet management systems
* I.D. Systems - first phase of new purchase agreement will
incorporate i.d. Systems' technology into 50,000 avis budget
vehicles
* I.D. Systems inc - received upfront payment, which it will
allocate toward development of additional system enhancements as
well as ramping production
* I.D. Systemsinc - exclusive agreement also provides avis
budget an option to extend system deployment across its global
fleet of vehicles
* I.D. Systems- agreement provides avis budget with limited
term of exclusivity for use of i.d. Systems' technology in car
and truck rental industry
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: