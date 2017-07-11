FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller
July 11, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Id Systems Inc

* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc

* ID Systems Inc - ‍purchase price is $9.0 million at close​

* ID Systems Inc - beginning in q3 of 2017, keytroller's results will be included as part of i.d. Systems' industrial truck management product line

* For q2 ended june 30, 2017, i.d. Systems expects to report revenue between $10.0 million and $10.5 million

* Id systems - ‍purchase price consists of $7.0 million in cash and $2.0 million in co's common stock, plus up to $3.0 million in earn-out consideration over 2 yrs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

