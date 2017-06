May 4 ID Systems Inc

* I.D. Systems reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $8.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Id Systems Inc - expect to recognize revenues from development and production ramp-up portion of agreement with avis between Q2 and Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: