BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 16 ID Watchdog Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
* ID Watchdog Inc - subsidiary of Equifax Inc will acquire all of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of company
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for USD $63.3 million in cash
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for approximately USD$0.40 per ordinary share
* ID Watchdog Inc- transaction is structured as a statutory merger and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017
* ID Watchdog Inc - merger agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of id watchdog, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* ID Watchdog Inc - Equifax will be entitled to a termination payment of $2.1 million
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday