* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Balder :
* Balder acquires an additional 22.9 per cent of SATO
* Purchase price EUR 235m
* After the Acquisition, Balder will own 53.3 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in SATO, whereby Balder will consolidate SATO in the group's accounts from year end, 2015
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: