Nov 5 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Guangdong province's Foshan city for 357.4 million yuan ($58.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zer44v
($1 = 6.0992 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.