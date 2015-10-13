Oct 13 Public Investment Corporation :
* Updated position on proposed SABMiller takeover
* Notes the board's decision to recommend the proposal to
sabmiller shareholders and believes that the decision was
arrived at with shareholders' interests in mind
* Will be engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller
regarding the finer details of the listing
* Engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller to ensure that
the rights of minority shareholders are taken into consideration
during and post this transaction
* Also preference that the receipt of cash and swapping for
shares of the new entity on the JSE is synchronised.
* Preference is that all shareholders be treated equally and
be given ab inbev shares which rank pari passu with shares
currently listed in brussels
(Editing by James Macharia)