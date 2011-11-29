BRIEF-Roy Dunbar elected to board of Johnson Controls
* Johnson Controls International Plc - dunbar is founder and CEO of private companies focused on renewable energy and real estate development
(Corrects timing)
NEW YORK Nov 29 AMR Corp: NASDAQ cancels trades in AMR Corp preferred AAR.N during market halts between 10:08:57 EST and 10:14:07; between 10:15:09 and 10:20:17 (not 10:20:18); between 10:22:00 and 10:27:14 ET
* Sorrento Therapeutics' pain subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, announces positive data from head to head adhesion study with its lead product, ZTlido