BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group ups FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) * Nr investments ltd - statement by nr investments * Nr investments ("nri") responds to apparently co-ordinated announcements made
today by Bumi PLC and by long haul holdings * Nr investments expresses disappointment at the company's failure to publish
the macfarlanes report * Nr investments -"proposed replacing Bumi plc's hopelessly compromised
leadership with a new, professional board and management"
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan
MANILA, June 2 The Philippine police said on Friday they were looking at a "person of interest" in connection with the attack at a casino resort in the capital, in which at least 36 people died and more than 70 were injured.