BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - * Ema press release: novartis europharm ltd withdraws its
marketingauthorisation application for ruvise (imatinib mesilate) (id:humtop)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8