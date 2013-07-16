UPDATE 1-Norway insurers could make more non-insurance investment -ministry
April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:
LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) * Fca fines swinton group limited £7.38 million for mis-selling monthly add-on
insurance policies * Fca - swinton's sales strategy failed to treat customers fairly in its
telephone sales of monthly add-on insurance policies.
DUBLIN, April 5 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed a further 952 million euros of senior bonds, it said on Wednesday, cutting its outstanding senior debt to just 500 million euros or 2 percent of the total it originally issued during the financial crisis.
MILAN, April 5 Italian banking foundation Cariverona has bought about 3 percent in insurer Cattolica from Banca Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, after the bank announced the sale of part of its stake in the insurer through an accelerated book building.