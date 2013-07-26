BRIEF-Nibec signs contract worth 785.9 mln won
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.
July 26 GSK * Gsk receives positive chmp opinion for revolade in thrombocytopenia associated with chronic hepatitis c infection * For more news, please click here
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The White House will take a lead role in crafting legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, eyeing an August target date as President Donald Trump seeks his first legislative victory following the failure last week of a long-promised bill to undo Obamacare.