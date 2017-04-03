April 3 Idbi Bank Ltd

* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"

* Says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on april 11 with deputy chief labour commissioner, mumbai central

* Idbi bank - only after the meeting will it be known whether employees are going on strike or not