BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 (Reuters) -
* IDC - worldwide traditional PC shipments totaled 60.3 million units in Q1 2017, up 0.6 percent y-o-y
* IDC - United States traditional PC market declined slightly y-o-y as notebook pcs saw sales slumping in quarter
* IDC - U.S. Pc market had weak opening quarter for year with consumer pc segment failing to impress after doing fairly well in previous quarter
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing