April 11 (Reuters) -

* IDC - worldwide traditional PC shipments totaled 60.3 million units in Q1 2017, up 0.6 percent y-o-y

* IDC - United States traditional PC market declined slightly y-o-y as notebook pcs saw sales slumping in quarter

* IDC - U.S. Pc market had weak opening quarter for year with consumer pc segment failing to impress after doing fairly well in previous quarter