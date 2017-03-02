BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Idea Bank SA:
* FY 2016 consolidated net interest income 624.0 million zlotys ($153.54 million) versus 387.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 consolidated net fee and commission income 341.9 million zlotys versus 363.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 consolidated net profit 440.9 million zlotys versus 295.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.