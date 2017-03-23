March 23 Ideagen Plc:

* Announce conditional acquisition of PleaseTech for an initial net consideration of 10 mln pounds

* Potential further consideration of up to 2 mln pounds dependent on attainment of specified performance targets in six months after completion

* Initial upfront consideration for acquisition will be financed by an oversubscribed placing to raise 10 mln pounds at 75 pence per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)