UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Ideagen Plc:
* Announce conditional acquisition of PleaseTech for an initial net consideration of 10 mln pounds
* Potential further consideration of up to 2 mln pounds dependent on attainment of specified performance targets in six months after completion
* Initial upfront consideration for acquisition will be financed by an oversubscribed placing to raise 10 mln pounds at 75 pence per new share
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.