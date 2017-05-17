May 17 Ideagen Plc :

* "Board is pleased to report that results to 30 april 2017 are expected to be in line with market expectations"

* Group expects to report FY revenue of about £27.1million and FY adjusted ebitda of about £7.8 million, both up 24 percent

* Group expects a "significant" increase in FY adjusted eps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: