Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Ideal Power Inc:
* Ideal Power reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Ideal Power Inc- q1 2017 product revenue totalled $0.3 million versus $0.5 million in q1 2016
* Ideal Power Inc - qtrly net loss per share basic and fully diluted $ 0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $528500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ideal power inc- expect gross margins to normalize later this year, particularly as we anticipate revenue ramping in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues