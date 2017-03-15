March 15 Ideal Power Inc:

* Ideal Power - on march 9, board determined that it was in best interest of co to separate role of chairman of board from role of chief executive officer

* Ideal Power Inc- Brdar will continue in his role as chief executive officer and president of company and as a member of board

* Board elected Dr. Lon Bell as interim chairman of board