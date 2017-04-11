April 11 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera Pharmaceuticals advances investigational treatment – intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab - for unmet need in anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - Enrollment has begun for phase 2 portion of trial with 8mg dose of intratumoral IMO-2125

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - Phase 1 dose escalation of IMO-2125 in combination with pembrolizumab is ongoing

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - In addition to potential interim updates, expects to have overall response rate data from IMO-2125 trial available in Q1 of 2018

* Idera Pharma - To continue discussions with regulatory authorities for path to registration for IMO-2125 with ipilimumab in certain melanoma patients