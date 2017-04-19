BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Idex Corp:
* Idex reports record orders and sales with double digit earnings growth; raises full year guidance to $4.00 -- $4.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.00 to $4.10
* Raises q2 earnings per share view to $1.04 to $1.06
* Idex Corp- during Q1 of 2017, company recorded $4.8 million of restructuring costs
* Qtrly sales of $553.6 million were up 10 percent compared with prior year period.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results