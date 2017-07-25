FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idex reports Q2 earnings per share $1.08
July 25, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Idex reports Q2 earnings per share $1.08

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Idex Corp

* Idex reports record second quarter orders, sales and EPS; raises full year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $573.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.18 to $4.23

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.06

* Idex Corp says increasing full year 2017 organic revenue growth expectations to approximately 5 percent, with 6 percent growth expected in Q3

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

